Fireball (FIRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $694.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Fireball has a market cap of $73,069.73 and $694.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00028258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00726715 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.01628595 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001670 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000580 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011825 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

