First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE FCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 19.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

