First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE FCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.
First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
