Flash (FLASH) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Flash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $2.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00246644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.01499893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00215397 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.