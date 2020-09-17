Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 522,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,195. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,554,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

