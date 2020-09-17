Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Trading Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 133,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 65,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Specifically, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,046.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,038.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,796.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 74,517 shares of company stock worth $1,257,459. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $178.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

