FLO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,233.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $23,233.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000102 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

