Flowchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,771.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00015511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,771.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.04576788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

