FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

FMC stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. 28,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $3,470,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.