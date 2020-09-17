FOAM Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $22,714.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00243136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01499484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,212,485 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

