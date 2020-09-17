Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.83

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 313692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securiti initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

