Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $69.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.12.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 264.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 285,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,047. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

