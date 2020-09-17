Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,615.00

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,615 ($34.17) and last traded at GBX 2,640 ($34.50), with a volume of 105723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

FDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,158.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In other news, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

