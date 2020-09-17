FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Cap of $22.60 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $218,956.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00246644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.01499893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00215397 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ABCC, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

