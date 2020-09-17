Gabelli Value Plus + Trust (LON:GVP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 40,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 131,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.53.

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust Company Profile (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

