Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,060. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

