General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of General Mills worth $158,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 2,409,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,232. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.