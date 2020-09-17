Genmab A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

GMAB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 217,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

