Giant (GIC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Giant has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $119,114.52 and $7,842.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.71, $33.89, $20.33 and $18.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00469164 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012899 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001726 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,336,256 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $50.68, $20.33, $11.91, $70.83, $31.10, $33.89, $18.98, $13.92, $7.59, $10.42 and $24.71. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

