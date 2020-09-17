Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gold Reserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.27. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.02.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

