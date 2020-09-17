Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Hits $204,974.37

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $204,974.37 and $121.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00446937 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

