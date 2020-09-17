Golem Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Golem has a market cap of $101.48 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Ethfinex, Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00246127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00099820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01501219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Braziliex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, WazirX, Poloniex, Liqui, ABCC, Bitbns, BitMart, Tidex, OKEx, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Upbit, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Koinex, Bithumb, Coinbe, Iquant, OOOBTC, BigONE, BitBay and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

