Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $380.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.00 million. Graco posted sales of $400.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $243,311.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.03. 749,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

