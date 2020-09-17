Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.05 and last traded at $81.30. Approximately 485,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 514,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Specifically, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

