Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.05

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.05 and last traded at C$25.93, with a volume of 427340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.0353569 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

