GreenMed Price Down 55.9% This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.40 or 0.04630535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035097 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

