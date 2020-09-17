Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 442,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 820,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Greenpower Motr in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,510.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

