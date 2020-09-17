Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $725.00

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 725 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 717.50 ($9.38), with a volume of 75786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.02).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 838 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Gresham House from GBX 838 ($10.95) to GBX 839 ($10.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.72. The company has a market cap of $230.26 million and a PE ratio of -215.63.

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

