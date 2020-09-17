GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.77% of GrubHub worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in GrubHub by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GrubHub by 231.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 47,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.10. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $7,223,758.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,647 shares of company stock worth $15,082,122 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

