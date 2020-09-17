Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 9.2%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 665,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 744,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

