GSX Techedu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 154,263 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 35,875 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. 4,378,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 527.25 and a beta of -0.60.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.