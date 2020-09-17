GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005588 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $39.73 million and $13.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000379 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003322 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001253 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 117.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

