Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $13.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 828,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,605,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

