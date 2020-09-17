Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Up 6%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 2,842,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 889,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.
Several analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $13,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harsco by 2,635.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harsco by 3,391.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 816,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 792,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,363,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Featured Article: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.