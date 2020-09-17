Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Short Interest Update

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,785,200 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 2,079,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HRVSF stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Thursday. 159,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,824. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRVSF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

