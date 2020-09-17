Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.60 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 252.60 ($3.30). Approximately 1,650,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,882,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.40 ($3.30).

HSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hastings Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 248 ($3.24) target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

About Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

