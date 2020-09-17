Head to Head Review: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) vs. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NASDAQ:CMO)

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $322.97 million 1.83 -$35.34 million $0.50 12.26 Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.48 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -53.94% 10.43% 0.74% Global Self Storage -1.26% -0.28% -0.17%

Summary

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH beats Global Self Storage on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

