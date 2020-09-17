Head-To-Head Survey: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) vs. HemaCare (NASDAQ:HEMA)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progyny and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 7 0 2.88 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than HemaCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and HemaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 10.25 -$8.57 million $0.11 249.00 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny -3.81% 10.04% 4.56% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats HemaCare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

