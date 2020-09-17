Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 call options.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 105,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,384. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,484,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

