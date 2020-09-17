HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.25 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $421.13 million and approximately $664,118.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00011391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00031429 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

