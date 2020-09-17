Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.60.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HELE traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $196.49. 1,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,123. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $213.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

