Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $855.37

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $855.37 and traded as high as $886.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $879.00, with a volume of 5,911 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 856.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 774.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 million and a P/E ratio of 881.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

