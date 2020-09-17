Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 266,593 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 88,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 157,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,867. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $704.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

