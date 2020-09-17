Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $884.95 and last traded at $884.95. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $882.81.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Hermes International SCA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.15 and a 200 day moving average of $784.26.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

