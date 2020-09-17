Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Trading 8.4% Higher

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s share price was up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 6,939,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,632,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

