Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives $146.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.93.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.50. 857,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.14. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 484.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

