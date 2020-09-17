Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,913.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hibernia REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

Shares of Hibernia REIT stock remained flat at $$1.36 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $1.36.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.