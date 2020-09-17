HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 6%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 4,107,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,843,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.25.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

