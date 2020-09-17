HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Update

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,551,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 9,327,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power utility, generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. The company operates 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 2 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,237 MW.

