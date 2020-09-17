HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading 8.7% Higher

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.16. 606,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 239,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get HNI alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 56.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 309,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.