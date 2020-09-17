HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

